PIL challenges Nitish Kumar's reappointment as Bihar CM

Patna: A Patna-based social activist Dharmsheela Devi and Supreme Court lawyer Varun Sinha filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court and challenged Nitish Kumar for holding the post of Bihar CM again.

Dharmasheela pointed out in her PIL that Nitish Kumar left the NDA and formed the government with the help of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. “The act of Nitish Kumar is against the parliamentary democracy and basic principle of the Constitution. It is also a violation of basic features of the Constitution,” Devi opined.

“Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of chief minister, left the majority collegiums and formed the government with minority collegiums. Under the article 163 and 164, the governor of Bihar may have objected to the reappointment of Nitish Kumar again but he didn’t do so,” she said.

The Election Commission of India had issued a notification dated October 1, 2020 for the general election of the legislative assembly of Bihar. After the result, the alliance partners of NDA were given the mandate of the people and accordingly formed the government till 2025,” she added.

