Pictures Of Untoward Elements Released In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Following violence and arson over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's bastion Gorakhpur, the police on Saturday here released the pictures of the arsonists and those involved in violence.

Police has released pictures of as many as 200 people who had stones in their hands. Some of them have covered their faces to hide their identities. Arrests are also being made and raids are being carried out various places.

The arrested people could be tried under the National Security Act.

Police have appealed to the people to give information regarding such people and identities of those who intimate the police will be kept anonymous and they will also be rewarded.

Police added that those who furnish information about the untoward elements need not be scared from anyone.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh in Lucknow, confirmed the release of pictures of anti-social elements in Gorakhpur and said that stringent action will be taken against them. UNI