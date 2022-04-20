    Menu
    Showbiz

    Pics: Watch out for Deepika's 'lungi dance' with Vin Diesel

    April20/ 2022


    Deepika Padukone left no stone unturned to woo her fans during the promotion of her Hollywood debut 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage,' with Vin Diesel and director D.J Caruso by her side, yesterday.



    During a promotional event at High Street Phoenix Courtyard here, the leggy lass was seen dancing to the famous 'lungi dance,' in a lungi and a Kaala chashma.

    Story does not end there. She even made Diesel wear a lungi and groove to the number!





    Now that's something to watch out for!




    After having a grand premiere here last night, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' is set to hit the theatres on January 14.(ANI)

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in