Pics: Watch out for Deepika's 'lungi dance' with Vin Diesel

Deepika Padukone left no stone unturned to woo her fans during the promotion of her Hollywood debut 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage,' with Vin Diesel and director D.J Caruso by her side, yesterday.













During a promotional event at High Street Phoenix Courtyard here, the leggy lass was seen dancing to the famous 'lungi dance,' in a lungi and a Kaala chashma.





Story does not end there. She even made Diesel wear a lungi and groove to the number!





















Now that's something to watch out for!

















After having a grand premiere here last night, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' is set to hit the theatres on January 14.(ANI)