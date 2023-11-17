    Menu
    States & UTs

    Pick-Up Vehicle Falls Into Gorge Near Nainital, Nine Killed

    author-img
    Inam Ansari
    November17/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Pick-Up Vehicle Falls Into Gorge

    Nainital: Nine people were killed after their pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge on the Chedakhan-Midar Road in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district early on Friday, police said.
    The accident occurred around 8 am when the vehicle was going from Patlot to Amjad village, Senior Superintendent of Police (Nainital) Prahlad Narayan Meena said. The vehicle fell into the gorge while trying to save a motorcycle approaching from the opposite direction, he said.
    While six people died on the spot, three succumbed in hospital. A couple and their son were among those who died, Meena said.
    Two people injured in the accident have been referred to a higher medical facility in Haldwani from a Community Health Centre in Okhalkanda, where they were admitted initially, the officer said.
    Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the loss of lives and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured. —PTI 

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Uttarakhand Road accident Chedakhan-Midar Road Pushkar Singh Dhami Chief Minister Fatalities in vehicle mishap
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in