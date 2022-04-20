Pick summer clothes smartly

New Delhi: Summer is the time when you can flaunt your assets and complement them with eye-catching prints and solids, says designer Divvya Bhatnagar. Here�s how: * Denim shorts might be considered as summer staple by many, but after a few hours they can start to feel heavy. Stick to cotton shorts to avoid becoming a sticky and sweaty mess. * Maxi dresses become the obvious choice for weekend brunches and evenings but the long length can trap, making you uncomfortable. Choose a higher slit to facilitate easy movement. And look for one with a button-up detail in case you need to loosen a few for some much-needed fresh air. * Opt for a wide and breezy top which allows free circulation of air. * Try to find flowy wide-leg pants to allow for air circulation and free movement. For professional meetings and work, stick to a neutral palette, a clean, streamlined silhouette, and classic tops like a button-down shirt. IANS