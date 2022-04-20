Piatek angry with Hertha loss against Eintracht

Warsaw: Hertha Berlin''s Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek did not hide his disappointment after his team lost 4-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The Pole put the hosts in front midway through the first half, but Eintracht turned the game around after Hertha defender Dedryck Boyata was sent off. Adi Hutter''s men then took advantage of their numerical superiority to score four goals to win in dominant fashion, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I''m happy that I scored but it''s not important because my goal didn''t help the team to achieve a good result. It was a really tough game for us. The red card for Boyata seemed to be crucial as we had to defend from the start of the second half," Piatek told Polish website Bundesliga Onet on Sunday.

"When we had eleven players on the pitch, we were able to create chances and we scored. After the break Eintracht played too fast for us to stop them. However, we should stay positive and try to get a good result at Freiburg on Tuesday," added the striker.

During the winter transfer window, Hertha broke their transfer record to sign Piatek for 30 million euros from Italian side AC Milan. After a difficult start to life in Berlin, the Pole has started to find some form, scoring three times in the last four matches, and Hertha head coach Bruno Labbadia is pleased with his new man''s recent progress.

"It''s good that Krzysztof scored again, I''m very satisfied with that. I see some areas in which he should improve, but that''s normal. I would like to increase Piatek''s skills but also develop the whole team," Labbadia said.

Hertha currently sit 10th in the Bundesliga table with 38 points. After two consecutive defeats, the Berlin side will look to return to winning ways on Tuesday.

--IANS