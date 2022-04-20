    Menu
    PIA reduces fares from Islamabad to Lahore, Karachi

    April20/ 2022


    Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a reduction in fares for its flights from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad.

    A PIA spokesman said the reductions came into force from Friday, reports Dawn news.

    PIA operates four flights daily on its Karachi-Islamabad route and two flights on the Karachi-Lahore route.

    In July, the PIA had announced a reduction in fares for domestic flights without baggage but later the fares were increased.

    The latest fare cuts will remain in force till an indefinite period, said the spokesman.

