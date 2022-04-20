PIA crash probe report to be placed before Parliament

Islamabad: A provisional inquiry report on the May 22 crash of a Pakistan International Air­lines (PIA) flight in Karachi will be place before Parliament on Mon­day as promised by federal Minister for Avia­tion Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Responding to the opposition members'' speeches in the National Assembly on the crash, Khan had said that he would present the provisional investigation report on the incident before the house on June 22., reports Dawn news

The PIA Lahore-Karachi flight PK-8303 carrying 99 passengers had crashed in a residential area near Karachi airport minutes before landing.

Two passengers had miraculously survived in the accident.

Soon after the crash, the federal government had appointed a team headed by Air Commodore Mohammad Usman Ghani to investigate the plane crash.

Besides, the Airbus company had sent an 11-member team to Pakistan for technical assistance to the local investigators.

The opposition parties, however, had rejected the inquiry committee questioning the inclusion of the representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in it.

Meanwhile, the flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) have been been decoded in France and a report has been handed over the inquiry committee, Dawn news said in the report.

The Airbus company through a tweet said that "both recorders FDR and CVR provided valuable information for the investigation".

The National Assembly and the Senate will resume their sittings on Monday after a two-day recess for continuing general discussion on the federal budget for 2020-21 presented by the government on June 12.

--IANS