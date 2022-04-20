Physically challenged Shabina donates her pension to CM Fund

Lucknow: Physically challenged Shabina Saifi (28) has given Rs 5,000 to the Chief Minister''s Relief Fund for COVID-19.

She collected the money from the disability pension of Rs 500 per month that she gets form the government.

Shabina was stricken by polio at the age of two. She was unable to walk and later suffered vision loss. She is an accomplished singer and takes care of mother and brother by giving musical performances.

Though the ongoing lockdown has affected her livelihood, she decided to donate the money she collected from her pension.

"This may not be a big contribution to the Chief Minister''s Fund, but I want to give a message that if anyone wants to help, he or she can do that in any circumstances. Our daily needs are unending. We have to put a brake somewhere if we really want to help," she said.

Asked how she would manage to run her house, Shabina confidently said, "Ooparwala chalayega. Hum thode mein kaam chala lengey (God will help. I will manage in less amount). I have some savings that I have earned by giving music performance. People do help me but due to the lockdown, it is not possible. Let this coronavirus problem be over and all will be fine."

State Bank of India officials, including the branch manager of Saadatganj branch, visited Shabina on Monday and received the donation.

She said she had requested the bank officials to help her in making the contribution to the Chief Minister''s Relief Fund and they readily agreed to come over to her house.

Talking about herself, Shabina said, "I could never go to school. When I was two years old, I was struck by polio and then lost my vision. As I wanted to do something, I requested my father to provide me training in music. I did ''Prabhakar'' (degree) in music and participated in competitions in Yuva Mahotsav in Lucknow from 2006 to 2016. I have given performances in various districts of Uttar Pradesh and performed for All India Radio also."

Shabina has received various awards, citations, certificates of excellence and also State Award from UP government in 2018.

For her inspiring achievements in the field of music, the National Award for Role Model 2019 under the category multiple disability was conferred upon her by the Vice President.

Shabina also now appealed to other people to come forward and help in the efforts to fight the pandemic.

--IANS