Photoshop On iPad Opens Up New Avenues For Indian Millennials

Gurgaon: Thirty years and still going strong, Adobe Photoshop remains the most loved design tool for creators and professional designers. Now, iPad lovers in India are thrilled to try their hands on the software tool and let their imaginations fly.

Photoshop on iPad allows young users to craft composites with fingers and retouch images with Apple Pencil. Your PSDs will remain the same, whether you''re working on desktop or iPad.

Adobe Photoshop that arrived on iPads globally in November brings core compositing and retouching workflows to iPad.

For the millennials, this is a great opportunity to become a creative pro as Photoshop on iPad is an intuitive, more accessible entry point to the Adobe tool for new users.

It features full PSD (Photoshop document files) interoperability, a touch-based user interface (UI), Cloud document access, and the power to work on real-world, multi-layered creations.

"We''re excited to push the frontiers of creativity to make everyone more productive and express their creative vision -- not only seasoned professionals, but also the next generation of designers, photographers, filmmakers and illustrators," Scott Belsky, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President, Creative Cloud, Adobe, told the gathering at the recently-concluded Adobe Max conference in Los Angeles. Open up full-size PSDs on your desktop or iPad and store them in the cloud - no conversion necessary.

You get the same fidelity, power, and performance no matter what device you''re working on, even when you''re designing with thousands of layers. "Use quick gestures and touch shortcuts to make edits directly on your canvas and speed up your workflow. With context-aware user interface (UI), you display only the core tools and panes you need, so you can focus on your canvas, not the clutter," says Adobe.

Next up is Adobe Illustrator which is slated to arrive on iPad next year. The teams at Adobe''s Noida R&D centre and Apple''s Cupertino-based headquarters in the US are busy finalizing and preparing for the final release of the much-anticipated product.

"We are already doing complete R&D for Illustrator and InDesign. The upcoming Illustrator on iPad, which has received rave reviews, is entirely being done at our Noida R&D centre," Shanmugh Natarajan, MD and VP of Product at Adobe India, told IANS recently.

The company has previewed Adobe Illustrator''s future with a reimagined touch-based app that brings the precision and versatility of the desktop experience to iPad. Although Adobe Photoshop on iPad was completely done in the US, the incremental syncing part was achieved in India. Adobe has also made it possible to import photos directly from your SD card or USB drive into the iOS version of Lightroom. Previously, users had to import images to their camera roll, then copy them over into Lightroom''s library.

Here are the plans for Indian lovers who want Adobe experience on their iPads. The "Photography (20GB)" plan with Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, and Photoshop is available for Rs 676 a month (excluding GST). If you purchase this plan by January 31, you get Photoshop on iPad for free.

In the "Adobe Photoshop Single App" plan, get Photoshop on desktop and iPad as part of Creative Cloud for Rs 1,420. For the "All Apps" plan, get Photoshop on desktop and iPad, plus the entire collection of creative apps for Rs 3,585. Students and teachers can save over 60 per cent on the entire collection of Creative Cloud apps for just Rs 1,353. --IANS