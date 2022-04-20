Photo Feature: Alia sizzles in a pink lehenga

Alia Bhatt has been having the time of her life. The Bollywood actress is all about living the good life post the success of her latest film, Dear Zindagi'.





After recently completing the shoot for her upcoming film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' with Varun Dhawan and a long hard earned vacation with the family in Maldives, this young actress has finally returned to the bay.





The 'Dear Zindagi' actress, after a series of beautiful vacation pictures on her Instagram, has made her stylish entry back to the base.





Dressed in a Manish Malhotra attire, she is looking radiant with the beautiful glow of her vacation on her face. Dressed in a pink lehenga, Alia looks no less than a dream.





She captioned the picture saying, "Wedding Bells".