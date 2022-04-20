Phone call row: Lalu shifted to ward, FIR booked

New Delhi: Imprisoned Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted from the director's bungalow of a Ranchi hospital to its paying ward on Thursday following his alleged phone call to a Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party MLA seeking his help in defeating the National Democratic Alliance candidate for assembly Speaker's post, an official said.

Yadav, the former Bihar chief minister who was convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for multiple ailments.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted from the bungalow of the director to room number A-11 of the paying ward today," Dr Waghmare Krishna Prasad, Additional Director of RIMS and Joint Health Secretary of Jharkhand, told PTI.



Yadav was also slapped with a case in Patna on Thursday by the BJP MLA whom he had allegedly called while in custody and offered a ministerial berth in exchange for helping the opposition in defeating the NDA's candidate for assembly Speaker's post.



Yadav was transferred from the paying ward of the RIMS to the residence of its director in August to protect him from exposure to coronavirus.

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday ordered a probe into Yadav allegedly telephoning Bihar BJP MLA Lalan Kumar Paswan, asking him to abstain from voting during the Speaker's election on Tuesday.

Yadav, who also served as the Railway minister in the United Progressive Alliance-I government, has been behind bars since December, 2017 in cases related to the fodder scam in the 1990s in undivided Bihar, when money was fraudulently withdrawn from treasuries in the name of supplying fodder to animals.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who had flagged the alleged telephone call on his Twitter handle on Tuesday night, shared the information along with the contents of the FIR lodged by Lalan Kumar Paswan, on the social media.

According to the information shared by Modi, the Pirpainti MLA has lodged his FIR at the vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The purported call was made by Yadav on Tuesday and in the audio clip which was shared by Modi on his Twitter handle he could be heard asking Paswan to 'be absent, saying that you have got afflicted with corona'.

Upon being told by the MLA that he was bound by party discipline, Yadav had said 'we are going to topple this government...... you will be made a minister later on'.

Former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi also revealed during the day that the RJD supremo had made several bids by telephoning his close aides to talk to him over the Speaker's election.

—PTI