Philippines logs 1,594 new COVID-19 infections, total nears 390,000

Manila: The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported 1,594 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 389,725.

The DOH said 468 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 349,543. The death toll climbed to 7,409 after 42 more patients died from the virus, the DOH added.

The DOH said it had tested over 4.61 million people in the Philippines so far. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million.

Meanwhile, the department said that 71 health care workers had died from COVID-19 as of November 3.

It said that a total of 11,277 health care workers, including doctors and nurses, had contracted the virus since the disease emerged in the country in January. Of these, 10,947 have recovered.

