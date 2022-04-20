Phenomenal response for Star Air's inaugural non-stop Belagavi-Jodhpur flight

Belagavi (Karnataka): Star Air, an aviation arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, is excited about its Jodhpur-Belagavi flight services, scheduled to start its operations today, February 16, 2021. The new Jodhpur-Belagavi flight has received a hearty welcome from the general public and inquiries are pouring in since Star Air launched the sales platform for the Jodhpur-Belagavi route.

As per the company officials, the inaugural Belagavi-Jodhpur flight witnessed an overwhelming response with a staggering 100 per cent passenger load, and the overall passenger load for other operating days is also impressive. For Star Air, the interest of its flyers is of paramount importance.

The lack of convenient options had forced people to cover a distance of 1440 km requiring about 25 hours. The launch of non-stop flight services between Jodhpur and Belagavi is a noteworthy step in regional connectivity as no other airline offers the same currently.

Sanjay D Ghodawat, Chairman, Sanjay Ghodawat Group, said, "We are happy to connect more and more tier II and tier III cities under RCS-UDAN. It truly reflects our ethos of connecting real India. The overwhelming response we received for Ajmer (Kishangarh) route has encouraged us to connect to more cities from Rajasthan. Jodhpur is a step in that direction."

Star Air's non-stop flight between Jodhpur and Belagavi is the most affordable as it operates under the popular UDAN scheme and is the fastest as the commute time is only around two hours.

To start off, the flight services will be available thrice a week, which may further increase depending upon passenger requirement and response. Commenting on the new route, Shrenik Ghodawat, Director, Star Air, said, "Really happy with the response for the inaugural flight. The new route will certainly augment the regional connectivity and also catapult trade and tourism."

Belagavi also happens to be an operational hub for Star Air and the airline has connected it to various Indian cities. Currently, it is offering its flight services from Belagavi to seven Indian cities that include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore and Ajmer (Kishangarh). Jodhpur is the 8th Indian city connected to Belagavi.

Currently, Star Air offers scheduled flight services to 12 destinations including Ajmer (Kishangarh), Ahmedabad, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, and Tirupati. In addition, it also offers charter flight services (both domestic & international) and cargo services.

