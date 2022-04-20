Pharrell Williams reinvents line for shoe brand

London: Singer Pharrell Williams has teamed up with shoe brand Adidas to relaunch the Superchell Superstar Sneaker. The 42-year-old "Happy" hitmaker and fashion icon has been busy working with a group of artists to relaunch the shoe using different "creative modes" including "graffiti" and "candid moments captured on film" used as prints on the rubber toe of the garment, reported Contactmusic. Talking about his contribution sportswear brand's footwear collection, Williams said, "I appreciate Adidas for having the willingness to open the garments and footwear to be a canvas for all these creative minds. I feel like in everything they do they are curious people. "They all have questions and the means to answering those questions are creative modes to discovery. Sometimes that's graffiti and sometimes it looks like really candid moments captured on film." The music mogul was more than "happy" to be able to "host all of the artists" involved in the Superchell campaign. PTI