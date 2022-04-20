Pharmacy Students Rocked The Freshers' Party

Meerut (The Hawk): Senior students of the Pharmacy Department of Meerut Institute of Technology, located at Pratapur bypass, organized a freshers party to welcome juniors. All the students at the fresher party introduced their talent. During this, the students charmed everyone by giving various presentations. The fresher party was inaugurated by the college's Chairman, Vishnu Sharan, Vice-Chairman Puneet Agrawal, director Dr. Alok Chauhan, principal Dr. Himanshu Sharma, Principal pharmacy Dr. Neerjakant Sharma by lighting the lamp.

Junior students spread their talent in the introduction, talent, and quiz rounds. When the juniors got on the ramp to walk, then the professional models of Bollywood were also seen beating. Senior students also danced in different genres to entertain them and appealed to the attendees by singing regional songs from regional and Bollywood to Hollywood. When the seniors arrived at the reception with drums, every student present in the freshers' party was forced to snort. Seniors and juniors students dance fiercely on the beat of the drum. Juniors praised the welcome party given by seniors. Abhishek Upadhyay and Sneha Sharma were elected by Mr. Fresher and Miss Fresher. On the other hand, Mr. Carismatic Rohit Singh and Miss Charismatic Pratibha were chosen and Falak Ansari Mr. Charming, and Essar Saifi were Miss Glory. Manjari Verma, Sheetal Singh, Johnny Pawar, Somen Pal, etc. were supported on this occasion. The stage was conducted by Ankit Singh, Stuti Pal, Jatin, and Swati.