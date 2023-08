New Delhi: On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that pharmaceutical companies with an annual revenue of more than Rs 250 crore will be required to implement Good Manufacturing Practises (GMP) within six months.

The minister has stated that businesses having a revenue of less than Rs 250 crore will have 12 months to comply.

He further noted that anyone who disobey the deadlines could face legal consequences.—Inputs fromAgencies