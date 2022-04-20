PGTs From 8 KVS Regional Centres Introduced To CSIR & CBRI: Ten-Day In-Service Course Inaugurated At KV 2, Roorkee

Roorkee: A Ten-Day In-Service Course for Chemistry PGTs from 8 KVS Regional Centres inaugurated with the lightening of the lamps and Saraswati Vandana.

Dr. Sukriti Raiwani, Assistant Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Dehradun, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and encouraged the teachers. In her address, Dr. Raiwani explained the parameters to be considered while reacting with the reports of the students written in their answer scripts. Explaining the importance of in-service courses, she said that these courses essentially refresh and update the teachers' knowledge, provide an opportunity to learn and gain hands-on experience on new technologies, share experiences and methodologies with their peers and expands their knowledgebase.

Dr. Atul Kumar Agarwal, Senior Principal Scientist and Jigyasa Programme Coordinator, CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. Addressing the teachers, Dr. Agarwal said that in our nation, the teachers given the honour of being the 'Gurus' - a title held higher than God. Thus, the teachers must maintain the dignity of this honour and work unstintingly towards the educational and moral development of the students. The students follow the footsteps of their teachers and thus the teachers must maintain a positive moral spectrum with qualities like hard work, honesty, optimism etc. Dr. Agarwal introduced the teachers to the glorious history of CSIR and CBRI and various technologies developed for the advancement of society in the service of the country. He informed that CSIR is working to integrate science and society and has launched "Jigyasa: Student-Scientist Connect Programme" to reconnect youth with science by inculcating scientific temper in them. Teachers have a major role to play in this initiative as they are pivotal in defining a student's development. He informed the teachers that training programmes and workshops are also organized for teachers under Jigyasa, to help to them understand student's needs and improve their teaching methodologies. He invited the participants to visit CBRI Roorkee under the Jigyasa Programme and learn about the latest innovations in the field of building and construction science.

Shri Arvind Kumar, Course Director and Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Roorkee welcomed the participants and gave detailed information about the in-service course. Shri Vipin Tyagi, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Roorkee was also present on the occasion. Smt. Manisha Bhardwaj, Kendriya Vidyalaya OLF Dehradun and Smt. Shivani Choudhary, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Roorkee will be the resource persons during the course. Smt. Shivani Choudhary conducted the programme. The Inaugural Function concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Sangeeta Khurana, Associate Course Director and Vice Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya Hathibarkala Dehradun.

About 31 Chemistry PGTs from 8 KVS Regional Centres - Delhi, Agra, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Gurugram etc - participated in the programme.