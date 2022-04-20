PGI-Chandigarh starts tele-consultation service

Chandigarh: The prestigious PGI hospital here has started tele-consultation service for its registered outdoor patients in the wake of the pandemic situation of coronavirus, a hospital official said on Friday.

The tele-consultations will be provided in internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, otolaryngology (ENT), Neurology and hepatology departments.

Each department has assigned two consultants for providing the tele-consultation on working days from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The registered patients of the PGIMER will have to register themselves for these tele-consultations from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. using helpline numbers - 0172-2756181 and 8427025335.

The registered patients will receive a call from the consultant after 10 a.m., said an official.

The PGI hospital on March 19 announced to shut down its out-patient departments (OPDs) with immediate effect.

Every day the PGI receives 10,000 patients on an average from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

