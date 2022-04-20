Pfizer denies ties with Sprinklr on Kerala Covid-19 data deal

Thiruvananthapuram: Global pharmaceutical major Pfizer on Tuesday denied that it has partnered with Sprinklr to support the provision of any Covid-19 patient information from India.

The clarification came after Pfizer was dragged into a controversy surrounding the Kerala government''s deal with the US-based tech firm Sprinklr to handle data compiled from people who are quarantined due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Kerala government has faced criticism for allegedly compromising with the privacy of the quarantined people.

Following news surfacing about the relations of Pfizer with Sprinklr, a Congress leader, here on Monday, had demanded a CBI probe into the deal.

"Pfizer has reviewed news reports on access to Covid-19 patient data appearing in certain sections of the media and has found these to be entirely baseless," the company said in a statement.

"We have not partnered with Sprinklr to support the provision of any Covid-19 patient information from India. We use Sprinklr''s platform to manage content on our social media channels," the company said.

Sprinklr is a leading customer and citizen experience management (CXM) platform that helps organisations reach, engage and listen to customers across social channels, messaging channels, forums, blogs and review sites.

--IANS