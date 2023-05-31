PFI Phulwari Sharief conspiracy case: NIA raids 25 locations in three states

New Delhi: An official claimed that on Wednesday, NIA agents conducted raids at 25 places in three states in connection with a plot by the Popular Front of India (PFI) to radicalise and train cadres and members to commit acts of terror and violence.

A spokeswoman for the police claimed that searches were performed at the homes of suspects in the districts of Katihar, Dakshina Kannada, and Shimoga in the state of Karnataka, and Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram in the state of Kerala.

The official claimed that during the raids, numerous digital devices were seized, including mobile phones, hard discs, SIM cards, pen drives, and data cards, in addition to other incriminating documents and materials associated to the outlawed organisation.—Inputs from Agencies