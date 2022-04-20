PFC signs agreement for reconstruction & restoration of Kedarnath town and its surrounding areas

PFC signs agreement with Shri Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust, Government of Uttarakhand for reconstruction & restoration of Kedarnath town and its surrounding areas

Dehradun (The Hawk): Government-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC), India's leading NBFC, signed an MoA with Shri Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust, Govt. Of Uttarakhand (SKUCT) for the reconstruction and restoration of Kedarnath town and its surrounding areas. Under the MoA, PFC will provide financial assistance of Rs. 25, 96, 50,498 (Rupees Twenty Five Crore Ninety-Six Lakhs Fifty Thousand Four Hundred and Ninety-Eight) to SKUCT.

The agreement was signed on 8th June 2020. Shri. M.Prabhakar Das, Chief General Manager (CSR&SD), PFC and Smt. Ila Giri, Additional Resident Commissioner, Uttarakhand (on behalf of SKUCT) signed the agreement on behalf of respective organisations.

The objective of the pact is to reconstruct and restore the infrastructure of Kedarnath town and its surrounding areas, which includes constructing new infrastructure along the Saraswati Edge along with construction of the Civic Centre, Interpretation Centre and Museum. The project will also include the construction of Rain Shelter at Sonprayag and Security Gateway at Gaurikund.