Petrol—diesel prices rise for second consecutive day

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies increased petrol and diesel prices for the second consecutive day on Friday.

Today, diesel is costlier from earlier, 22 to 26 paise and petrol from 17 to 19 paise per litre in four major metros cities of the country. The prices of both fuels remained stable on November 25, after petrol and diesel prices rose for five consecutive days.

On November 20, the prices of both fuels were increased for the first time after being steadily stable for 48 days.

In Delhi, Petrol is costlier by 19 paise and diesel by 24 paise per litre i e pegged at Rs 81.89 and Rs 71.86, respectively, today.

In the commercial city Mumbai, petrol was Rs 88.58 per litre and diesel was Rs 78.38 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol reached Rs 83.44 per litre and diesel Rs 75.43 per litre, and in Chennai, the price of petrol reached Rs 84.91 per litre and diesel Rs 77.70 per litre.

