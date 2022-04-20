Petrol Pump Manager Shot Dead In Deoband

Deoband: Armed assailants looted rs one lakh from the Manger of a petrol pump in Bhayala area here and later shot him dead, on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra, Sufiyan Ansari (27), Manager of Chaudhary Petrol Pump near Bhayala railway gate, was returning with his friend Manoj Kumar late on last night, when motorbike-borne criminals overtook their two-wheeler. They opened fire on him with country-made pistol and looted Rs one lakh from him.

Severely-injured Sufiyan was rushed to the nearby community health center, from where he was referred to the district hospital, but succumbed to injuries, on way.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bablu Kumar and other senior officials reached the spot and assured the villagers that criminals will be arrested soon. Further probe into the matter was on, Mr Mishra added. UNI