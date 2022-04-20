Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67 and diesel by Rs 7.10 in Delhi today

New Delhi: On Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi was hiked after a month amid nationwide lockdown. Petrol prices rose by Rs 1.67 a litre while diesel prices went up by Rs 7.10 in Delhi on Tuesday.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose to Rs 71.26 a litre as against Rs 69.59 per litre on Monday. And diesel climbed to Rs 69.39 a litre as against Rs 62.29 on Monday.

On the other hand, petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai remained unchanged. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, on Tuesday, petrol costs Rs 76.31 per litre in Mumbai and diesel costs Rs 66.21 a litre. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 73.30 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.62 per litre.

Meanwhile, the Assam government on April 22 has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, petrol, and other motor spirits. Assam Government said in a Gazette notification, "Value Added Tax in Assam for diesel will be 23.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 17.45 per litre, whichever is higher. VAT for petrol and other motor spirits will be 32.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 22.63 per litre, whichever is higher, with effect from April 22."

Crude oil futures on Monday plummeted 6.39 per cent to Rs 1,421 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions in line with weak trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery fell by Rs 97, or 6.39 per cent, to Rs 1,421 per barrel with a business volume of 7,770 lots.

Crude oil for June delivery was quoting lower by Rs 78, or 4.48 per cent, at Rs 1,664 per barrel with an open interest of 1,323 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 7.03 per cent to USD 18.39 per barrel for the June contract. Meanwhile, Brent crude July futures contract slipped 2.50 per cent to USD 25.78 per barrel in New York.

(Inputs from PTI)