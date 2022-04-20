Petrol price crosses 99/litre in Mumbai

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the tenth time in this month.

Now, petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 99.14 while the diesel is priced at Rs 90.71.

According to state-owned Indian Oil Corporation's website, the company's extra premium petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 102.58.

In the National Capital, petrol price increased by 27 paise to 92.85 per litre, while the cost of diesel went up by 29 paise to cost Rs 83.51 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol price increased by 23 paise to stand at Rs 94.54, while in Kolkata it hiked by 25 paise to cost Rs 92.92 per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel prices hiked by 31 paise in Mumbai, 27 paise in Chennai and 29 paise in Kolkata. One litre diesel sold for Rs 90.71 in Mumbai, Rs 88.34 in Chennai and Rs 86.35 in Kolkata.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed daily and based on this, new prices are applied every day from six o'clock in the morning.





—UNI