Petrol, diesel rates dip in Delhi on third consecutive day

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices continued to fall for the third consecutive day on Saturday. Petrol has become cheaper by 44 paise per liter in the national capital in these three days, while consumers have got a relief of 45 paise per liter in the price of diesel.

Oil marketing companies on Saturday also cut petrol prices by 15 paise per liter in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. At the same time, the price of diesel has been cut by 16 paise in Delhi and Kolkata, while 17 paisa per liter in Mumbai and Chennai.

According to the Indian Oil website, the price of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai has come down to Rs 75.26, Rs 77.85, Rs 80.85 and Rs 78.19 per liter respectively.

At the same time, the price of diesel in the four metro cities has also come down to Rs 68.61, Rs 70.97, Rs 71.94 and Rs 72.50 per liter respectively.