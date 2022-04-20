Petrol, diesel prices remain static, Brent crude above $51/bbl

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMC) continued to hold the pause button on the petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday.

Fuel prices were unchanged across the four metros. In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 83.71 per litre.

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, petrol prices were unchanged at Rs 90.34, Rs 86.51 and Rs 85.19 per litre, respectively.

Diesel price has also been the same since the last revision on December 7.

In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, diesel was sold at Rs 73.87, Rs 80.51, Rs 79.21 and Rs 77.44 per litre, respectively.

OMCs have gone on a pause mode amid a rise in crude oil prices which have breached the $50 per barrel mark on the back of commencement of vaccination drives in several countries to counter the pandemic and expectations of a big pickup in demand.

The February contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is currently trading around $51.21, higher by 0.69 per cent from its previous close. The February contract of WTI crude on NYMEX is currently trading around $47.90 per barrel, higher by 0.59 per cent.

—IANS