Petrol, diesel prices remain stable for second consecutive day

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained stable for the second consecutive day on Monday in the domestic market despite crude oil prices' rise in the international market again, Indian Oil Corporation, a state-owned oil marketing company, said.

Petrol in the national capital Delhi is currently at Rs 91.17 per litre and diesel at Rs 81.47 per litre. On Saturday, the prices of both fuels increased by 24 paise and 15 paise per litre, respectively.

According to Indian Oil Corporation, London Brent crude has crossed $ 65 a barrel.

OPEC Plus countries are scheduled to meet next week to discuss the increasing oil production.

