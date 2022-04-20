Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked After Days Of No Change

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again on Thursday after days of no change. The price of petrol was increased by 5-6 paise and that of diesel by 10-11 paise across major cities of the country on Thursday.

In Delhi, petrol prices climbed to Rs 74.68 a litre as against Rs 74.63 a litre on Wednesday while diesel price rose to Rs 67.09 a litre as compared to Rs 66.99 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is selling at Rs 80.34 a litre, in Chennai at Rs 77.64 a litre and in Kolkata at Rs 77.34 a litre, as per data from Indian Oil Corporation website.

Diesel in Mumbai costs Rs 70.39 a litre, in Chennai Rs 70.93 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 69.50 a litre.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis.

--IANS