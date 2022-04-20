Petrol, Diesel Price Down By Rs 1.50 Per Litre In 2 Weeks

New Delhi: After price cut in the petrol and diesel prices for the second consecutive day on Friday, the fuel prices came down by more than Rs 1.50 per litre in two weeks, giving a major relief to the consumers.

Oil marketing companies on Friday cut petrol prices by 22 paise in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, while in Chennai by 23 paise per litre. At the same time, the price of diesel has been reduced by 25 paise in Delhi and Kolkata, while by 27 paise per litre in Mumbai and Chennai.

In Delhi, the petrol price has come down by Rs 1.58 per litre in two weeks, while diesel price has slashed down by Rs 1.56 per litre.

According to the IndianOil website, the price of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai has come down to Rs 74.43, Rs 77.04, Rs 80.03 and Rs 77.31 per litre respectively.

While, the price of diesel in the four metros has also come down to Rs 67.61, Rs 69.97, Rs 70.88 and Rs 71.43 per litre respectively.

On the other hand, the crude oil prices in the international market have been lowering down from the last four days. The price of Brent crude has fallen by more than US $3 per barrel as the Brent crude closed at US $65.20 per barrel on January 20 in the Intercontinental Exchange, while it remained at US $62.09 a barrel on Friday.

