Petrol and diesel prices remain steady

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady on Saturday.

According to Indian Oil Corporation, the largest oil marketing company in the domestic market, the price of petrol in the National Capital remained unchanged from the previous day at Rs 86.95 per litre.

Petrol in Mumbai was Rs 93.49 while in Kolkata it was priced at Rs 88.30 per litre.

One litre petrol in Chennai sold 89.39 rupees. Petrol has crossed Rs 93 for the first time in Mumbai and Rs 89 per litre in Chennai for the first time.

The price of diesel was Rs 77.13 per litre in Delhi, while it remained stable at Rs 83.99 in Mumbai, Rs 82.33 in Chennai and Rs 80.71 in Kolkata.

Petrol Diesel

Delhi ------ 86.95 ------ 77.13

Mumbai ------- 93.49 ------ 83.99

Chennai ------ 89.39 ------ 82.33

Kolkata --- 88.30 ------ 80.71

—UNI