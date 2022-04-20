Petra Kvitova up to third in WTA rankings

Paris: Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic has leaped above Romania`s Simona Halep into third place in the WTA rankings despite not playing over the last week. Germany`s Andrea Petkovic moves back into the top 10 after winning the title in Antwerp on Sunday. Petkovic won the WTA Diamond Games tournament when her final opponent Carla Suarez Navarro pulled out before the match with a neck injury. Despite that, the 26-year-old Suarez Navarro climbs to a career-best ranking of 13th. Australian Open champion Serena Williams remains on top of the rankings ahead of Maria Sharapova, who lost in last month`s final in Melbourne. WTA top 20: 1. Serena Williams (USA) 9,777 2. Maria Sharapova (RUS) 8,210 3. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 6,291 (+1) 4. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,672 (-1) 5. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 4,565 6. Ana Ivanovic (SRB) 4,425 7. Eug�nie Bouchard (CAN) 4,365 8. Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 3,975 9. Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) 3,285 10. Andrea Petkovic (GER) 3,150 (+2) 11. Venus Williams (USA) 2,731 12. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,645 (-2) 13. Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) 2,500 (+4) 14. Flavia Pennetta (ITA) 2,441 15. Lucie Safarova (CZE) 2,420 16. Sara Errani (ITA) 2,362 (-3) 17. Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 2,236 (+1) 18. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2,140 (+4) 19. Aliz� Cornet (FRA) 2,125 20. Madison Keys (USA) 2,100 AFP