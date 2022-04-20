Petition Against Nishank Turned Down

Nainital: The high court of Uttarakhand has turned down a petition against Ramesh Pakhariyaal Nishank, the BJP candidate from Haridwar against his nomination. The petition was filed by Dehradun resident Manish Verma, who is also a independent candidate from Haridwar. This is considered a big relief for Nishank.

As pre-decided, the petition against Nishank's nomination came up for hearing at the High Court today. The court citing an earlier case of 2012 where the nomination of Sarita Arya was challenged, turned down the petition against Nishank. The court said that nomination cannot be challenged but the election can be. Earlier Dehradun resident Manish Verma had filed a case against Ramesh Pakhariyal Nishank who is the BJP candidate from Haridwar seat. According to Verma, Nishank had hidden several facts in his affidavit enclosed with his nomination form. Verma says that Nishank had not given any information about the bank accounts of his daughters who are completely dependent on him. Verma went on to say that the ex CM had not mentioned anything about his dues of the CM residence nor had he attached any no dues certificate from the MP accommodation. He had just attached a provisional certificate which was not valid. This complaint has already been turned down by the election officer before after which the nomination was challenged in the High Court. Nishank in his reply had stated that his daughters are not dependent on him, and that he is still an MP.