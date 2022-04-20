Peter Greste went through 'incredible ordeal', coped with dignity: Al Jazeera

Cairo: Australian journalist Peter Greste who walked out of the prison in Egypt after being deported to his native country, will not rest until his other two colleagues are released, his brother Andrew Greste said on Monday. Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste was arrested in Cairo hotel raid in December 2013 along with his two other colleagues - Baher Mohammed and Mohammed Fahmy on the charges of spreading false news and supporting the blacklisted Muslim Brotherhood movement. Though Al Jazeera and Peter Greste's family are pleased with his release, the focus has now shifted to two other journos who remain jailed. Speaking to the BBC, Mostefa Souag, acting Director General of the Al Jazeera Media Network, described Peter's captivity as an �incredible and unjustifiable ordeal� which the and his family �coped with incredible dignity�. He added that Peter's integrity is not just intact, but has been further enhanced by the fortitude and sacrifice he has shown for his profession of informing the public. "We will not rest until Baher and Mohamed also regain their freedom,� he added. Al Anstey, the Managing Director of Al Jazeera English, also echoed similar sentiments talking about the �need to free Baher and Mohamed�. Meanwhile Peter's family is immensely pleased to hear the news and his brother Mike is with him on his way to Australia. Peter's another brother Andrew Greste told media in Brisbane that Peter was "safe, healthy and very, very happy". He added that his brother won't rest until his Al Jazeera colleagues were also freed, reported Al Jazeera. "We want to acknowledge that Peter's two other colleagues are still there, We are thinking of Baher, Mohamed and their families," Andrew told a press conference. "His excitement is tempered and restrained and will be until those guys are free," said Andrew. Thanking all for working for his brother's release, Andrew said, "We are small cogs in this massive campaign". Andrew's release comes after massive campaigning Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, who had been negotiating for Greste's release, said Monday that the 49-year-old journalist had told her by telephone from Egypt that he was desperate to return to his family in the Australian city of Brisbane after spending 400 days in custody. "He was immensely relieved and he was desperate to come home to Australia and reunite with his family," Bishop told reporters in Sydney.