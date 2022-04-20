Peta India Rescued 7 Camels From Being Sacrificed On Eid

Varanasi: Seven camels in Uttar Pradesh have been rescued from being sacrificed on Eid by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and local activists.

According to The Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, animals permitted to be killed for meat include only sheep, pigs, cattle, goats, poultry and fish. In addition, the slaughter of animals for food is permissible only in registered or licensed slaughter houses.

The five camels rescued in Varanasi and two in Jaunpur on Monday have been shifted to a care centre.

"Thanks to the compassion and quick action of the people involved in this case, these gentle camels will never be slaughtered," Meet Ashar, PETA India Lead Emergency Response Coordinator, said in a statement.

"We hope this story will inspire people to help other animals by refusing to sacrifice or eat them," she added.

The rescue operation was carried out with the help of senior government officials including the Additional Director General of Police - Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh, and Senior Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate of Varanasi. "We commend Varanasi district authorities for enforcing the law and showing that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated," said Kamna Pandey, former member of Animal Welfare Board of India.



