Pet Shop Registration Is Mandatory In UP Now

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory for all pet shops and dog breeding centres to register themselves with the state animal welfare board to prevent cruelty to animals and curb the spread of any disease.

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) ex-secretary and Uttar Pradesh state animal welfare board veterinary officer Neelam Bala said that the Union ministry of animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries had recently issued a circular stating that all pet shops and dog breeding centres should ensure that they are registered with the state animal welfare board concerned before resuming business after the Corona lockdown. She said that orders in this regard have been sent to all district magistrates. She further said: "Registered shops have to maintain a proper and healthy environment for animals and send detailed reports to the board every month. This will prevent cruelty to animals and illegal breeding apart from curbing diseases. Compulsory registration will also ensure that pet lovers take home healthy animals." There are about 600 pet shops and dog breeding centres across Uttar Pradesh and the number could be more as only 45 districts have submitted their data so far. According to the government order, pet shop owners will be charged Rs 5,000 as fees for registration, which has to be renewed every five years. The same fees would be charged for dog breeding centres too but they would have to renew the registration every two years. The order also states that any pet shop or Centre that fails to register with the state animal welfare board within 60 days, would be sealed. --IANS