Peru restricts access to beaches

Lima: Peruvian authorities have restricted access to beaches in an effort to prevent them from "becoming new sources" of fresh coronavirus cases, a top official announced here.

"The situation is marked by potential contagion and this is the reason, to prevent areas of high concentration from becoming new sources of infection," Xinhua news agency quoted General Jorge Angulo, the head of the Lima Regional Police, as saying on Saturday.

Angulo stated that controls in beach areas will be carried out by the armed forces, police, and municipal surveillance and public security services from each district of the capital.

The Medical College of Peru urged citizens to follow the health protocols established by authorities to reduce infections during a possible second wave.

The Ministry of Health warned that fresh confirmed infections in Peru would continue to rise in the coming days.

The country has so far reported 1,005,546 Covid-19 cases and 37,368 deaths.-

