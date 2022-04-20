Peru registers 2,014 new COVID-19 cases, 970,860 in total

Lima: Peru confirmed on Friday 2,014 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total caseload to 970,860, according to the country's health ministry.

The ministry also announced 91 new deaths from the virus, and the death toll in this country went up to 36,195.

Peru registered a stagnation of death toll, which has been maintained over the last six weeks at an average of 320 to 380 deaths per week, said Luis Rodriguez, director of the epidemiology centre of the Health Ministry.

The official also indicated that these figures reflect a trend which can be considered toward normalization of the number of deaths.

In spite of this, the official also warned Peruvians "to be prepared for another outbreak of the pandemic in two to three months, similar to what is currently happening in Europe."

