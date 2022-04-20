Peru's regional governors voice support for Prez Vizcarra

Lima: Peru's regional governors have voiced their support for President Martin Vizcarra, who is facing impeachment proceedings after being accused of misusing public funds and trying to cover it up.

On Saturday, the president of the National Assembly of Regional Governments (ANGR), Servando Garcia, urged the legislators who voted in favour of a motion to impeach Vizcarra to act calmly and in the interests of the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Garcia said that "it would be unreasonable" to leave the presidency vacant during the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 716,670 people and killed 30,470 others in the country.

Lima Governor Ricardo Chavarria also expressed his support for Vizcarra, whose term will finish on July 28, 2021.

"An electoral process is underway to elect the next government, for which a presidential vacancy does not help the country at all," he said.

Vizcarra has also received support from major unions, former presidents, and leaders of the country's main political parties.

The motion to impeach will be debated and voted in Congress on September 18.

The proceedings began on Friday after the country's Congress backed the move in a 65-36 vote.

Friday's development came after the head of Congress, Manuel Merino, was given leaked audio recordings in which Vizcarra appears to discuss ways of covering up the alleged misuse of public funds.

The recordings are of conversations between Vizcarra and government aides.

The 57-year-old President has denied any wrongdoing and accused Congress of a political coup.

—IANS