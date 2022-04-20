Persistent Cough & Runny Nose? Vitamin C-Rich Food Can Prevent Against Winter Allergens

Ew Delhi: While we all love winters, there are some who are left tormented by the allergies that are part and parcel of this season.

For such people, the transition from autumn to the coldest season of the year is not a smooth one. Therefore, to avoid catching cold and flu, it is imperative to pay attention to your immunity and lifestyle habits, say doctors. "Winter is a time of allergies and some common allergens include dust and mites, pollen, pet dander, perfumes, and mold. The allergy can even continue for days and months causing runny nose, sneezing and sniffling, watery eyes, itchiness, and persistent cough," Dr KK Aggarwal, President, Heart Care Foundation of India told ANI.

"They are," said Dr Chanchal Pal of Moolchand Hospital. "But in winters, they tend to become more active since people shut all the windows and switch on their room heaters to avoid the cold. This warm temperature is ideal for the breeding of mold and mites."

Not taking adequate precautions, according to Pal, can trigger severe broncho-constriction, especially in those with existing conditions like asthma. Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal also stressed that such people need to be even more cautious in the winter season. "The situation can become worse for people with existing conditions such as asthma as it can worsen wheezing and other issues in them." "Keep your house dust free. It is also a must to ensure that dampness is avoided as it can cause molds to grow inside the house," said Aggarwal.

"While most nasal allergies can be cured with antihistamines, people with asthma or other ailments must use inhalers without fail and seek medical help in case the symptoms become worse. Also, to build immunity, eat foods rich in Vitamin C," he signed off.