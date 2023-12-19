    Menu
    Permission mandatory for Xmas, New Year parties in Lucknow

    Pankaj Sharma
    December19/ 2023
    "Lucknow Tightens Grip on Festive Celebrations: District Administration Mandates Permissions for Christmas and New Year Parties to Ensure Safety and Legal Compliance.

    Representative Image

    Lucknow: Hosting a party on Christmas and New Year in Lucknow, will not be easy this year.

    The district administration has made it mandatory for all those hosting such events to take permission from the district magistrate office, or they may face up to Rs 20,000 penalty and six months jail.

    District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar has directed party organisers to seek permission by December 20 and also obtain the no-objection certificate for fire safety, electrical safety and police.

    “In case, the party organisers face difficulty in the online process, they can visit the collectorate and seek appropriate help,” added the district magistrate.

    The permission has been made mandatory to prevent ‘illegal’ gatherings of people in the name of parties that often create a law-and-order situation.

    —IANS

