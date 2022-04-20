Performance Of Universities In UP Has Improved: Chancellor

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh governor and chancellor of the state universities Ram Naik claimed that under his tenure the performance of the universities has improved with regularization of the session ,cheating free examinations and holding of convocations on time.

The governor also refused to buy the claims of the owners of the Private Universities in the state of interference into their autonomy by bringing a new UP Private University Act.

" The discussion on the new Bill on private universities was underway and nothing has been finalised. But the Bill states to bring transparency in the functioning of the private universities and stop the illegal way of distributing honorary degrees and other irregularities," he said. The governor, however, made it clear that the Bill after discussion would be sent to him for approval and if he finds something faulty, then he will question the government." Government has clarified that the proposed Bill would be implemented on consensus," he said. But the governor also lauded the state education and deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma for his effort to improve the higher education system in the state. The owners of the Private Universities in the state are up on their arms against the proposed Bill alleging that the move of the state government was a direct interference in their autonomy.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday at the Rajbhawan over the higher education system in the state, Mr Naik claimed that during the past one year, that there was an increase of 5 per cent of women in getting degrees from the 26 universities in the state from 51 per cent to 56 per cent.

Besides in receiving medals, the girls have outnumbered the boys. The girls have won 66 per cent medals. The governor said that the order to hold examinations under CCTV cameras in all the universities, has ended cheating and thus improved the quality of education. He also admitted that due to the strictness, the number of students in the universities have decreased. Mr Naik said that for the first time convocations in all the 26 state universities have been completed and the last one was held at Allahabad State University on December 8. He also said that his effort to change the British time gown and hat dress during the convocation to traditional Indian dress in the universities has been implemented. UNI