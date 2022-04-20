Perform or perish, says PCB's new chief selector

Karachi: Pakistan's new chief selector Haroon Rasheed on Monday issued a warning to the members of the national team that they had to either perform consistently or the selectors would look for replacements. "At the end of the day the selectors can only pick the best squad and the coaches can also give their best input but the players have to perform and justify their selections," he told a media conference in Lahore. Haroon, 62, who has also remained on the national selection committee in the past and also worked as manager and coach of the national side and A teams made it clear that he would expect more consistency from the players. "We can't have players doing well in one match and then failing in the next few. The committee will look for better consistency and if not we will look at other available alternatives," he said. Haroon, who played 23 Tests and 12 one-day internationals, also made it clear he wouldn't like to make tall claims about what he can do for Pakistan cricket. "I am not going to make tall claims because the fact is our team is not the best in the world and we have a lot of hard work to do to put things right. If we are to match the top four-five teams in the world we have to improve our consistency, fitness and fielding levels a lot." Haroon, who opted to become chief selector and resign from his post of director of game development in the PCB, said he wanted to see the batsmen performing better in international cricket. "The players are professionals and are selected to do their best. We will not expect anything less from them. Places should not be taken for granted." The chief selector said the selectors would be giving priority to searching for new talent and giving confidence to the existing ones. "As long as I do my job honestly I am not worried about the criticism that can come our way. What is most important for me is that we play our role in taking Pakistan cricket forward." Earlier PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan made it clear that despite a plea from Test captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, to give more powers to the captain and coach in selection matters the present policy would continue. "The selectors will listen to the input from the captain and coach but they don't have voting rights and the final decision lies with the selectors and the chairman of the board has veto powers. But I am sure the new selection committee will take on board suggestions from the captain and coach and they will work well together." Khan also said the board had no grievances with outgoing chief selector Moin Khan. "Moin did his best but the cricket and executive committees of the board felt it was time for changes after the World Cup." Haroon said the selectors would give due importance to the views of captain and coach while finalising players. PTI