Perfect pout while you're home-sheltering

New Delhi: Summer calls for a burst of colour and just because your home sheltering, why limit yourself from sporting bright, cheerful colours on your lips.

Especially with work from home, zoom calls, and online dating there''s no reason why you shouldn''t sport the colour of the season and perk up that pout. From punchy corals to peachy nudes and dark and deep fuchsia, put your best face forward with these lipsticks that come in different textures-from matte to cream to gloss.

Reena Chabbra, CEO Nykaa Brands, shares some top lip colour trends from the brand this summer.

TREND #1 BERRY RED SHADES

Fuschia

Summers are here and just-bitten Berry Stained lips are quite trending. You can opt from Matte to Glossy lip range to ace the look.

Get Set Matte Demi Matte Lip Color: FOMO

Matte Cherry Lips are a cult favourite and never go out of fashion. They look more cool in summers and don''t wear off easily with sweat or humidity.

Matte To Last Liquid Lipstick :MISHTI

Get Set Matte Demi Matte Lip Color : SLAY

TREND #2 DARK FUSCHIA

Fuschia

Shades in Deep Raspberry, Electric Magenta & Bluish Based Berry are the favourites for those who don''t like Reds. They are bold and daring and make your lips pop and brighten any dress you wear.

Matte To Last Liquid Lipstick : RUKMINI | KUFRI

So Creme Creamy Matte Lipstick :PEP TALK

Lips By Masaba :KALEING ME SOFTLY

TREND #3 Peachy Nudes.

If you don''t like to wear too bright colours then peachy nudes are the best to opt for. You can wear it throughout the day, at home or for any outing. Peach lips are perfect for summers.

Ultra MatteLipstick :DIANA

Matte To last Liquid Lipstick :BOMBAE | JANHVI

TREND #4 Corals

Red

Fresh and Lively Corals inclined towards Orange will give your face a fresh look.

Lips by Masaba :CAN''T DEAL

Matte To Last Liquid Lipstick :MUMTAJ

TREND #5 PINKS

Lipstick

Wild Watermelon Pink accents are great for a natural look in summers.

Wonderpuff Lip & Cheek Cushion Lipstick: BORN TO BLOSSOM

TREND #6 DARK WINE LIPS

Nudes

Officially dark Neutral Toned Wine Lippies are a cult favourite for any kind of evening parties or hangouts in summers.

--IANS