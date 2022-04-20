Perfect pout while you're home-sheltering

New Delhi: Summer calls for a burst of colour and just because your home sheltering, why limit yourself from sporting bright, cheerful colours on your lips.
Especially with work from home, zoom calls, and online dating there''s no reason why you shouldn''t sport the colour of the season and perk up that pout. From punchy corals to peachy nudes and dark and deep fuchsia, put your best face forward with these lipsticks that come in different textures-from matte to cream to gloss.
Reena Chabbra, CEO Nykaa Brands, shares some top lip colour trends from the brand this summer.
TREND #1 BERRY RED SHADES
Fuschia
Summers are here and just-bitten Berry Stained lips are quite trending. You can opt from Matte to Glossy lip range to ace the look.
Get Set Matte Demi Matte Lip Color: FOMO
Matte Cherry Lips are a cult favourite and never go out of fashion. They look more cool in summers and don''t wear off easily with sweat or humidity.
Matte To Last Liquid Lipstick :MISHTI
Get Set Matte Demi Matte Lip Color : SLAY
TREND #2 DARK FUSCHIA
Fuschia
Shades in Deep Raspberry, Electric Magenta & Bluish Based Berry are the favourites for those who don''t like Reds. They are bold and daring and make your lips pop and brighten any dress you wear.
Matte To Last Liquid Lipstick : RUKMINI | KUFRI
So Creme Creamy Matte Lipstick :PEP TALK
Lips By Masaba :KALEING ME SOFTLY
TREND #3 Peachy Nudes.
If you don''t like to wear too bright colours then peachy nudes are the best to opt for. You can wear it throughout the day, at home or for any outing. Peach lips are perfect for summers.
Ultra MatteLipstick :DIANA
Matte To last Liquid Lipstick :BOMBAE | JANHVI
TREND #4 Corals
Red
Fresh and Lively Corals inclined towards Orange will give your face a fresh look.
Lips by Masaba :CAN''T DEAL
Matte To Last Liquid Lipstick :MUMTAJ
TREND #5 PINKS
Lipstick
Wild Watermelon Pink accents are great for a natural look in summers.
Wonderpuff Lip & Cheek Cushion Lipstick: BORN TO BLOSSOM
TREND #6 DARK WINE LIPS
Nudes
Officially dark Neutral Toned Wine Lippies are a cult favourite for any kind of evening parties or hangouts in summers.
--IANS