PepsiCo India's 'Give Meals Give Hope' Program Reaches Agra

Agra: PepsiCo India, along with the global food and beverage company's philanthropic arm, the PepsiCo Foundation, in partnership with Smile Foundation and Seva Bharti on Thursday launched a distribution program to provide over 1.8 lakh meals to the underprivileged communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in the city of Taj Mahal.

The program was jointly flagged off by Mr. Girraj Singh Dharmesh, UP Minister of State, Samaj Kalyan & Scheduled Tribes, Satish Chandra Agrawal, National Joint Secretary, Rashtriya Seva Bharti and Pramod Singh Chauhan, Sah-Sampark Pramukh, Braj Prant, with the support of the local Police administration.

This initiative is a part of PepsiCo's #GiveMealsGiveHopeglobal program under which PepsiCo has committed to distribute over 10 million meals to communities most impacted by COVID-19 Outbreak. These meals are being distributed in partnership with Smile Foundation, Akshaya Patra Foundation& CII Foundation across India.

Mr. Girraj Singh Dharmesh, Minister of State, Samaj Kalyan & Scheduled Tribes, on the occassion said ," thanked PepsiCo India's initiative of providing meals to the underserved families in Agra. The Coronavirus pandemic has left a big impact on the livelihood of marginalized communities and therefore efforts such as these are not only critical but will go a long way in helping these communities. We would also like to appeal to all other corporates and privileged citizens to come forward to help in these unprecedented times."

Mr Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India, said in a statement that ,"Providing meals to the communities impacted by coronavirus pandemic is the most critical requirement. PepsiCo India would like to thank all the stakeholders for supporting us in our #GiveMealsGiveHope global program. The initiative has enabled us to reach out to underserved families and communities within Agra. We are in this together and will continue to do our best to serve the Nation in these challenging times."

Mr Santanu Mishra, Executive trustee and co-founder Smile Foundation, said, "We are happy to partner with PepsiCo India for a meal distribution program in Agra. Through this initiative, we will be distributing meals to people who are most affected due to COVID19. We appreciate PepsiCo India partnership with Smile Foundation during these testing times, making relief work possible to some of the most vulnerable sections of the society not only in distressed urban pockets but also in the remotest corners of the country." UNI