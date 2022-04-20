People with air, rail ticket need no movement pass in Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar: People in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be allowed to move by showing their train or flight tickets, a police officer said.

The officer said that flight and train services are going to be resumed in the coming days, so passengers who have confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel to the airport or railway station without any other pass.

The government has decided to operate domestic flights from May 25 and trains from June 1 and for this online ticket booking has already begun.

The Railways are going to start 200 trains from June 1 and also issued guidelines for the same.

Additional police commissioner Ashutosh Dwivedi said, "All the police personnel on duty should ensure that passengers with confirmed flights and rail tickets have no trouble getting to the airport and railway station. They will not need any other identity card."

The Delhi-Noida border has been sealed amid the coronavirus pandemic last month with authorities only allowing the movement of those working for the essential services.

Only those with valid identity cards or a movement pass are currently allowed through the border.

–IANS