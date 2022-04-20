People Will Give Befitting Reply To Those Weakening Fight Against COVID: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday strongly condemned the Opposition parties for weakening the country's fight against Novel Coronavirus, saying that people of the state will give a befitting reply to those, who were doing politics for personal gains in this time of global crisis.

In a statement here, Mr Adityanath said the state government was working hard to strengthen this fight against the lethal virus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said that those, who used to grab the funds meant for the welfare of labourers, poor, helpless, and women during their tenure, were now upset over the money reaching the accounts of the poor.

'It is unfortunate that while the Uttar Pradesh government is standing with the destitute, poor and youth without any discrimination, some political parties were indulging in the politics of selfishness, instead of serving the humanity.

Describing it as an indecent conduct against political dignity, the Chief Minister warned the Opposition that the public knows everything and they will definitely give a befitting reply to this negative attitude.

Mr Adityanath appealed to the people of the state to keep supporting the government in this fight with the same sensitivity and patience that they have been doing till now. He assured the 23 crore people of the state that the government was making every possible effort to protect everyone and stand with everyone.

He said for the first time, a big relief of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the poor, labourers, women and destitute was announced in the form of PM Gareeb Kalyan package in the country, at the time of a disaster.

Giving details of the work done by the state government, Mr Adityanath said the first installment of Rs 2000 each was sent in the accounts of 2.34 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh in April and the second installment is being sent this month. Apart from this, an amount of Rs 1630 crore has been sent to the Jan Dhan account of 3.26 crore women in April and Rs 1630 crore in May. Free cylinders have been provided to 1.47 crore families of the state, while free foodgrains have been distributed twice to 18 crore poor, said the Chief Minister. , this distribution is also being started for the third time.

More than 30 lakh deprived people like daily earners and labourers in the state have been given a maintenance allowance of Rs 1,000 and free foodgrains by the Uttar Pradesh government, he added. He said the MGNREGA workers have been paid with increased remuneration, while advance of two months have been made available to more than 88 lakh pension holders. Mr Adityanath also mentioned about the support being given to the workers and labourers returning from other states to Uttar Pradesh, and also how they were being sent to quarantine, community and shelter homes. The state government is sending them to their homes after providing them foodgrains, he added.

More than 10,000 UP transport buses have been deployed in this service. In order to strengthen the fight against Coronavirus in UP, the state government has prepared more than 50,000 level-1, level-2 and level-3 hospitals.

Free treatment is being given to the needy here. A series of Covid and Non-Covid hospitals have also been made available for emergency treatment, equipped with more than one lakh beds, said the Chief Minister.

He further said that every citizen is fighting under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the country's fight. The state government has performed the task to strengthen this fight on the basis of it's efforts. The state government has succeeded in bringing back more than 6.50 lakh labourers and workers, he added. On March 28, more than six lakh workers were brought back and arrangements were made for their screening. Along with providing ration to them, the state government has done the work of sending such workers and labourers to home quarantine by giving a maintenance allowance of Rs 1,000, said Mr Adityanath. In the second phase within the last three days, more than 50,000 labourers and workers have returned to UP. Like earlier, all these were also taken to the quarantine center and after necessary health tests, they were sent home through government vehicles, he added. UNI