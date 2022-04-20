People will consider PM Modi as an avatar of Ram, Krishna in times to come: CM Tirath Rawat

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be considered as an avatar of Lord Ram and Krishna in times to come.

While speaking at 'Netra Kumbha', organised by Hans Foundation, CM Rawat said, "The way people started considering Lord Ram and Krishna as gods in Dwapar and Treta Yuga because of their works, in the same way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be considered as Lord Ram and Krishna in times to come."

"Earlier the PM of India would not get any special attention in the world, but today even the biggest leaders of the world are eager to be photographed with PM Modi," Rawat added.

On March 11, the 56-year-old BJP Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal took oath as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat who had stepped down from the post on March 9. (ANI)