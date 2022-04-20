People who question me are biased against me: Aamir Khan

Mumbai:�Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who kicked up a row over his comments on intolerance, says no matter what he does, certain people will always raise questions against him and "negative people" make more noise. The actor's remarks on growing intolerance in the country had evoked sharp reactions last year from different sections. "What I feel is majority of the audience knows me. My relationship with them has been of over 27 years. So the people who question me are already biased against me. No matter what I do they will question," Aamir, who turned 51 today, said when asked about it. The "PK" star said he avoids this negativity and instead focuses on the positive aspects. "I don't react to that. No matter who you are, what you do in life people raise question on you, doubt you. The only thing is you should not be negative. You should be positive and be aware of what you're doing. "Your conscience should be clear, you should focus on your positivity and people's positivity towards you. Most of the people are positive. But the negative people shout a lot so we hear the negative things a lot. Negative people are less but since they shout we hear them and feel there are too many." The actor, who starred in patriotic films like "Lagaan", "Mangal Pandey" and "Rang De Basanti", said patriotism for him means helping the society and people to improve their lives. "For patriotism, it is necessary to have love in your heart, sensitivity towards the society and people. That is patriotism for me." The actor, who has partnered with the BJP-led state government to improve the water crisis situation in Maharashtra, also appealed to people to have a dry Holi this year. "I was on born on Holi. So, I request everyone to use minimum water. If they don't use any water then great. Have a dry Holi, please value water." Aamir's statement last November that he was "alarmed" by a number of incidents and that his wife Kiran Rao even suggested that they should probably leave the country had caused a nationwide outrage. After the controversy broke out over his remarks, Aamir came out with a clarification, saying "neither I, nor my wife Kiran, have any intention of leaving the country."